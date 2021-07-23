Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinaya Abaribe has said he will not leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an appearance on a TVC programme, Abaribe asserted that the ruling party has nothing to offer him.

Abaabribe claimed that the ruling party was using its Federal might to intimidate opposition members to defect, adding that only persons without integrity would join the APC.

He described the defection of Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawelle as the most pathetic in the series of defections so far recorded in the country.

He said: “I will never leave the PDP, even if I’m the last. This is because I don’t see what I can gain from the APC.

“For some of us who have built our reputation based on truth and integrity, there are things we cannot do.”

Speaking on the 2023 presidential election, Abaribe expressed optimism that PDP would win the election and take over from the APC.

Abaribe claimed that the APC was resisting the electronic transmission of results because it was afraid of defeat in the next general election.

He said: “We are going to win. The problem of the APC will start in September. When the problems start coming, it will be very clear. Let’s not be worried about what is happening now.”