By Favour Goodness



The Anambra State House of Assembly has passed into law, a bill for the establishment of the Anambra State House of Assembly Service Commission.



This is a body to facilitate the autonomy of the legislature in the state. The law will give legal backing and operational modus to the new financial autonomy granted to state legislatures.

This is also the same as applicable to the Judiciary in Section 121 (3) of the 4th amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the Mr President issued Executive Order on May 22, 2020 for its immediate implementation.



The Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor conducted a voice vote on each of the sections of the bill before the passage on the floor of the House.



The lawmakers took turns to perfect some corrections in the 32-clause bill before it was finally passed.

Okafor said: “having considered the 3RD Reading for the bill – Anambra State House of Assembly Service

Commission Establishment Law 2021, and provided for other related matters, the bill is hereby passed into law.’’

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Pius Udo to forward a clean copy of the bill to Gov. Willie Obiano for his assent.



According to the bill, the commission shall formulate and implement guidelines for its functions as well as appoint all officers in the service of the Assembly.



It said that the commission would be saddled with the responsibility of appointing, promoting, transferring and confirming appointment of staff members in the House.

It also said that the commission would exercise disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in such office or dismiss such person in line with the civil service rules.



“The Commission shall have power to pay its staff members remuneration and allowances.

“In exercising its power to make appointments or discipline persons under this law, the commission shall not be subject to the direction or control of any authority or person.



“The clerk shall be a senior officer not below the rank of a Director in the House with at least eight years administrative and legislative experience.



“He/she shall be the accounting officer of the House and will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the House. He/she shall be assisted by two Deputy Clerks,’’ It said.



Also at plenary, the House screened and confirmed 21 persons nominated by Gov. Obiano for appointment as chairmen, Local Government Transition Committees.

The tenure of the transitional committee, as approved by the state assembly, is three months after which they could be renewed or fresh appointments made.