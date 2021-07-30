Advertisement

By Favour Goodness



The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election, Sen. Andy Uba, has accused Primate Elijah Ayodele, Leader of INRI Evangelical Church, of denigrating him.

In a statement issued by the Andy Uba Campaign Council (AUCC) on Friday, the governorship candidate urged the leader of the Church to halt the sudden fixation on his person, the APC, and the politics of Anambra.



He urged him to emulate the good examples of other men of God who understand that one of the most cherished values of Christianity is its absolute neutrality in human politics.



Uba said it is unfortunate that Ayodele, “in another set of his controversial prophecies”, painted unflattering image of the forthcoming election in Anambra and the All Progressives Congress (APC).



He said Ayodele had claimed that God showed him that there would be advanced rigging during the election, and that the outcome would determine so many things ahead of 2023.



The APC candidate also said the same primate had earlier said the APC stands a better chance of winning the election if it fielded George Moghalu, who lost the party’s ticket.



According to him, Ayodele foresaw doomsday for the state because his preferred candidate, Moghalu, is no longer in the race.



“This shows the depth of charlatanism Primate Ayodele has fallen into.”



“When the Primate made that prediction, we at the Andy Uba Campaign Council (AUCC), were forced to call him out for what he truly is. We advised the cleric not to bring God’s altar to ridicule.



“We are once again constrained to call on all well meaning individuals in Anambra and beyond to help prevail on Primate Elijah Ayodele, Leader, INRI Evangelical Church to halt this sudden fixation on Distinguished Senator Andy Uba, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the politics of Anambra State.



“We urge him to copy good examples from men of God who understand that one of the most cherished values of Christianity is its absolute neutrality in human politics.



“It doesn’t signify impassivity. It simply acknowledges that rulership comes from God. Therefore, a situation where a so-called man of God wakes up at random to make strange permutations in the name of prophesies like he has been doing, particularly in the last few days on Anambra state politics leaves so much to be questioned.

“Let us also point out again that we, at AUCC, predominantly Christians, too, are again embarrassed by the clear, verifiable shenanigans of Primate Ayodele and his litany of prophesies.



“Was it not the same cleric who, in 2019, claimed that he saw a vision of Saraki winning the presidential election for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?Did PDP win? Where is Saraki now?



“He also prophesied against APC and Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, and the party will lose, but the governor won up till Supreme Court.



“We are at a complete loss, in total bewilderment as to the manner of prophesies the Primate has consistently dished out which neither conforms with ecclesiastical teachings nor to the spirituality of the human salvation.

“If the cleric must embarrass himself with this ritual of annual fake prophesies, we urge him to leave God and Christianity out of it.



“If one may ask, why is Primate Ayodele so fixated on APC and Anambra? Where was he when an opposition party won in Edo state. There has been elections at Bayelsa and Ondo so far credited with integrity. Why weren’t any vision made on them?



“Let us make it abundantly clear to men like Ayodele and his sponsors that under President Muhammadu Buhari, old things have since passed away.



“Integrity has been the watch word, a reason why elections in Nigeria are becoming progressively cleaner,” he said.