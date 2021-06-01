Advertisement

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has raised the alarm over attempts by fraudsters to defraud Nigerian students by luring them to register for a fake grant purportedly given by the fund.

TETFund’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, raised the alarm in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the fraudulent information has been circulating on various platforms, suggesting that the fund is giving out a grant of N20,000 to each Nigerian student.

Oniyangi further explained that the fraudsters claim that the grant is part of TETFund 2021 budget to support the 2 million Nigerian students, urging students to register before registration closes on June 6 2021.

He therefore dissociated the fund from the claims, stating that it is another attempt by the criminals to deceive Nigerian students and members of the public.

Oniyangi said, “The management of TETFund dissociates itself from the above claims as it is another of similar attempts by criminal elements to deceive, not only the students but the public as well, into falling prey into the hands of these faceless individuals.

“TETFund reiterates that student bursary has never been a part of its intervention activities and that the entire information is false and should be disregarded.

“TETFund however enjoins anyone with relevant information that could lead to the arrest of these criminal minded individuals to alert the Nigerian Police or reach out to the Fund on the following address: info @ TETFund.gov.ng.”

He also urged students and members of the public to be wary of the fraudulent website where the fake registration activities are taking place, with the address https://bit.ly/TETFUND-GRANTS.