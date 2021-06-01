Advertisement

SOUTHERN KADUNA PEOPLES UNION (SOKAPU).

PRESS STATEMENT 1st June, 2021

Yesterday 31st May, 2021, for persons were ambushed and killed in Goska village, Kaninkon Chiefdom, Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna state. They were coming from the farm around 4:30pm.

Villagers described the assailant as armed Fulani herdsmen.

In the past one week, Godogodo town and Golkofa village Godogodo Chiefdom, Jemaa LGA of Kaduna state have also witnessed similar cruelty with no apparent provocation.

This is follows sequence of other killings and other raids over Southern Communities in the past few weeks.

We demand that those behind these heinous crimes which bears all the signs of genocide be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, we condemned the utter silence on the path of Kaduna state government over the kidnapped of 72 Adara natives from their villages in Libere, Kallah ward, Kajuru LGA, of Kaduna state since 22nd April, 2021.

It is sad that such huge number of citizens would be forcefully taken from their homes and not even a mere acknowledgement of their plight from a government which cardinal responsibility is to protect them.

As at yesterday, N8 million was paid to to the kidnappers and they released 18 persons. As at now, information reaching us indicates that about 20 of the hostages had escaped at different times. This means that the kidnappers are still holding 34 hostages 39 days today. They are demanding for N10 million before their release.

Kaduna state is becoming more and more unsafe for it’s residents.

There is no day that passes that a Community is not attacked in Kaduna state or persons are kidnapped as individuals or in groups.

There is currently mass relocation of residents living on with the fringes of Kaduna suburbs to safer parts of Kaduna town. Kidnappers have been laying siege to these vulnerable communities leaving residents with no alternative than to flee away from their homes.

If something is not done to check the increasing ungovern spaces springing up in Kaduna state, no one can predict the disaster that is looming ahead.

Sign: Luka Binniyat.

SOKAPU Spokesman.