The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is alarmed by alleged plans by

fraudulent officials in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led

administration to divert over N1.7 trillion, ($3.9 billion) to their

personal purses, under the guise of acquiring 20% shares in the $19. 5

billion refinery being built by Dangote Group.

Our party is worried over the opaque and nebulous deal being pushed by

fraudulent officials of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation

(NNPC), which not only allows corrupt persons in the government to

divert the funds, but also entangles and smears the unsuspecting firm

with corruption

While the PDP has nothing against any genuine and honest incentives for

private refineries or any moves to divest our economic interest in the

private sector, the party insists that such must not be used as a ruse

to siphon funds from the national treasury.

Moreover, is it not an absurdity for a government, which cannot fix our

refineries, to be planning to spend such huge amount of money in a

venture that it would be a minority stakeholder, if not in the pursuit

of sleazy deals by corrupt officials?

This is more so as the payment arrangement involving crude barter has

remained hazy, underhanded and lacking in the required transparency in

evaluation, cost, and exchange terms.

Our party therefore demands that the Federal Government immediately halt

this nebulous process. The transaction must be made completely open, in

terms of conditions for crude barter, signatories, duration, equity

sharing and signatories, among other conditions.

The PDP also urges the Dangote Group and other concerned investing firms

to be wary of going into any kind of deals with corrupt officials of the

APC administration.

Our party charges the National Assembly to protect the nation by

summoning the management of the NNPC and immediately commence a holistic

investigation into this deal.

The PDP insists that any process involving the divesting of our nation

economic interest by the government must be made open, transparent and

not allowed to become a conduit pipe for treasury-looting officials in

the APC administration.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary