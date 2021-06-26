Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, one of the aspirants who lost the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) guber primary election on June 23 has reinstated that he is still a member of the party.

Ezenwankwo made the proclamation at Ọka Agbiligba village Hall Nanka, Orumbs North Local Government Area of Anambra state on Saturday while playing host to his entire campaign team and supporters.

“That having been, supported and funded the party for the past fifteen (15) years, that leaving APGA is not yet an option. Definitely I cannot build a house and destroy it as well,” he said.

The Honorable member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency and Leader of APGA in Orumba North and South said he had appreciated the calmness, quietness, silent atmosphere experienced within these few days by his supporters

“I thanked the Almighty God for his mercies, grace, and protection all through the gubernatorial campaign preceding the party primaries,” he said.

He also in a very special way appreciated the entire Ewepudike 2021 campaign team for their solidarity, unalloyed and unwavering support over the years.

The Special Adviser to Gov Willie Obiano on community liaison, Hon Ambrose Egwuonwu extolled Ezenwankwo for his courage and resilience.

He said that it took more than will power to dare the powers that hijacks “our dear party”.

“Every move within the confinement of our party constitution and national law to reclaim our party and position her for greatness won’t be neglected,” Egwuonwu said.

Other speakers, Chief O. Aruchalu, SEAMATA Assistant Secretary General, Pharm Alphonsus Muogbo, acting Chairman APGA Orumba North, Chief Paulinus Umennadi, Chairman APGA Orumba South, Hon Obinna Okechukwu, DG Ewepudike Mandate Movement and others condemned in its entirety the intimidation, threat, and all manners of abnormalities that characterized the just concluded party gubernatorial primaries in which the party faithfuls were denied the right to nominate their preferred aspirant to fly the party’s flag ahead of Nov. 6 Anambra gubernatorial elections.

Various Ward chairmen, Secretaries, Woman leaders, Youth Leaders and other party faithfuls present reinstated their undying support for the people’s legislator. Come rain, come sunshine.

“There can never be a mistake in a divine mandate. Anambra must be positioned for greater glory,” one of the supporters said. ####