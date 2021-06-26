Advertisement



Favor Goodnews, Awka



Mr Tony Nwoye, Emeka Etiaba and an other unnamed aspirant have stepped down from the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary election in Anambra state.



The primary is to select the party candidate for the gubernatorial election on Nov. 6 in the state

Mr Philip Shai’bu, Deputy governor of Edo state, who is the secretary to the Anambra state PDP Guber primary election commitee, shortly after meeting with the aspirants, announced the stepdown to journalists in Awka on Saturday.

Advertisement



He said that the aspirants stepped down voluntarily and promised to support whoever emerges as the candidate of the party in the Nov. 6 election.



Shai’bu assured that the party would conduct credible, free and fair primary election to the satisfaction of the aspirants so that the losers will support the winner.

“All the aspirants have agreed to respect the outcome of the primary election after our meeting with them this afternoon.



According to him, out of the 230 super delegates expected at the primary election less than 200 were accredited.



But the primary is generating confusion following the emergence of two factions holding seperate primaries in two different venues on Saturday. As at the time of filling this report, one faction is at the Paul University, Awka and the other at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

The faction led by Chris Uba which held its primary at St Paul University in Awka announced Senator Ugochukwu Uba as the winner of the primary. Senator Ugochukwu Uba is the elder brother to Chris Uba.