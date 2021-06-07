Advertisement

First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has called on mothers to raise children to be good citizens. She was speaking during a courtesy visit by wives of state governors on Monday 7th July 2021 at the State House, Abuja.

Mrs. Buhari said Nigeria needs citizens who are patriotic, conscientious, and productive; citizens who will unite around a common vision of a great country and work together to implement this vision.

“Women, therefore, have an important role in promoting national cohesion and development; let us, therefore, play this part and propagate it to other women” She added.

Advertisement

Mrs. Buhari commended the wives of governors for their humanitarian contributions especially to underprivileged Nigerians and charged them to consolidate their efforts into lasting legacies. She also commended them over their advocacy project against gender-based violence (GBV).

Speaking earlier, the Chairpersons of the Northern Governors Wives Forum and the Southern Governors Wives Forum, Dr. Falmata Zulum and Dr. Betsy Obaseki, respectively took turns to commend the humanitarian and advocacy work of the First Lady through Aisha Buhari Foundation and Future Assured Programme, saying she has been a shining example to them. They commended her specifically on the central role she is playing on the issue of gender-based violence.

Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the chairperson of the Nigerian Governors Wives Against Gender-Based Violence project (NGWA-GBV), briefed the First Lady on the activities of the project saying the rampant nature of gender-based violence requires a concerted effort by all stakeholders, saying states First Ladies have taken the frontline on GBV through this project, and are poised to attack the problem head-on.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a resource manual on GBV in Nigeria.