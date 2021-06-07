Advertisement



Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested seven suspected Internet fraudsters in the Gwagwalada area of Abuja.

The suspects, Victor Chukwu, Abdulahi Mustapha, Promise Eze, Ozor Prince, Kolawole Bamisaye, Eze Daniel and Okona Chukwuemeka were arrested in the early hours of Sunday June 6, 2021 following credible intelligence received by the commission on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud

Items recovered from the suspects include phones and Laptops.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.