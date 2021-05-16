Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

Multiple campaign posters of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as an aspirant for the Presidency come 2023 greetings muslims for eidelfitr celebrations have flooded Bauchi, Katagum and Misau emirates in Bauchi State.

The three Emirates are the biggest emirates in the state where People of the state gathered for eid el fit celebrations.

The posters which were visible in strategic parts of the towns were visibly campaign materials, indicating Yahaya Bello as a fitting personality to be Nigeria’s next president.

The posters as coined by its producers Yahaya Bello for President 2023 Barka da Sallah

The proponents of the posters, the Nigerian Youth Awareness Group, flooded very part of the emirates as they pasted the posters on electricity and street light polls, roundabout walls, on disused signs and billboards, and on about any available space available.

The posters as at today Sunday , were conspicuous in several places along kano – Maiduguri road at Awalah round about, Jos road at Eagle and Gombe road at Central market round about,

Bello Barka da Sallah posters were sent at Wunti Market round about and Dass Tafawa Balewa Road, and many strategic locations.

The posters have generated comments from residents, most of who maintained that the posters is a clear indication that the group that sponsored the posters are promoting for change from the young people and Yahaya Bello is their candidate.

“Let’s see if he gets to be president and what difference he might make as a young man,”

APC supporters in Bauchi Sani sule who reside in Wunti and Jamila Bala pray to Allah to give Nigeria a president that focus on the real and genuine problems bedevilled the country. Efforts to get the comment of State APC chairman Uva Ahmed Nana or the publicity Secretary of the party failed but a senior official in the party who doesn’t want his name in print said the Party saw the posters like other citizens and were happy with all aspirants of the party but the party will only expressed its position after the party primary election who ever emerged as the candidate of the party will have their vote but for now all members of the party are equal in the eyes of the party.