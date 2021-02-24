His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed today recieved in audience, the Chief Executive Officer of Sahad Store, Alhaji Ibrahim Mijinyawa.
Receiving the business mogul at Council Chamber, Government House Bauchi, Governor Bala expressed gratitude to him for planning to construct a modern market in Bauchi.
Governor Bala with the development, promised to allocate a land for the immediate commencement of the construction exercise of the super market.
He said the super market when established in the state, will go along way in improving business and trade activities in the state for economic development.
Governor Bala thanked the CEO of the super market for his support to Nigerians through providing affordable goods.
The Chief Executive Officer of Sahad Store, Alhaji Ibrahim Mijinyawa said he is in Bauchi to bring business opportunity through construction of sahad super market.
He said with his good relationship with Governor Bala, his company will support him to succeed in the sector of business development.