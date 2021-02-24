Advertisement

His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed today performed the official launching of the 2021 Annual Livestock Vaccination Campaign at Galambi Cattle Ranch.

The Governor at the occasion said consistent and sustained vaccination of livestock against various diseases is a way of eliminating diseases with devastating impact on livestock.

He said due to the efforts of the Bauchi State Veterinary in the reportage of spread diseases, the World Health Organisation for Animal Health through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) Department of Veterinary and Pest Control donated 6,000 doses of Anti-rabies vaccines to Bauchi State.

Governor Bala said the State Government has approved and released the sum of 32,147,500,000 million naira for the conduct of the vaccination campaign in the State which covers vaccines, equipment and allowances.

Governor Bala said livestock rearing not only brings income but serves as means of supplementing protein requirements of the people as well as raw materials to industries, adding that his administration is aware of the significant contributions of the veterinary sub-sector in the area of public health, preventive medicine, food security and safety.

He added that Bauchi State is one of the leading livestock producers in the country and it will collaborate with the Federal Government on the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Programme to improve livestock sub-sector of the economy.

According to the Governor his Administration has been supporting the State Agency for Nomadic Education with a view to educating our nomadic population thereby improving livestock production in the State.

Governor Bala acknowledged the activities of Fulani organisations in promoting peaceful coexistence in the State.

He therefore appealed to Local Government Chairmen, Traditional Rulers, Livestock Rearers as well as veterinary staff of both State and Local Governments to give their maximum cooperation and ensure successes of the exercise.

Others who spoke at the occasion were Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, Dr Olaniran Alabi, State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Samaila Burga.

Earlier, the leadership of Fulani organisations in the State expressed gratitude to Governor Bala for raising his voice on the plight of Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria and promised to reciprocate the gesture by contributing positively towards the success of his administration.