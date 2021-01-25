Advertisement

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party has defended the state Governor Nyesom Wike, for donating N500 million to Sokoto State on behalf of the people of the state.

The money was donated to Sokoto State to assist in rebuilding a market gutted by fire.

The Rivers State PDP Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor made the party’s position on the controversy generated by the donation known in Port Harcourt, on Sunday.

He said, “You are aware that Rivers State and Sokoto state are strategic partners. Of course, you know the story of Rivers and Sokoto right from the period of Okilo, Ramani Aba, we have always related.

“When it comes to politics, wherever you see Rivers State is going, that is where you see Sokoto State will go. Today, he (Wike) has extended a hand of fellowship to traders in Sokoto, where most of them are southerners.

“Somebody somewhere now is saying, why should he do that? How can you please people? In terms of projects he is executing, they said the bridges are too many or the roads are too long, or the roads are too many.

“When some states are complaining that their governors are not performing. Please, I think it is time for us to encourage our own,” Akawor, a former Nigeria’s ambassador to South Korea added.