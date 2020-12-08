Advertisement

Kano state Executive Council has approved the establishment of Business Clinics (Asibitin Kasuwanci) in the 44 local governments of Kano state.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano said that the clinics are aimed at among other things cater for the growing needs of local businesses and beneficiaries.

He said other benefits include addressing lack of proximity to micro and small enterprise support centres by entrepreneurs and traders, provide services on how to improve opportunities for local business managers/entrepreneurs to receive comprehensive business advisory services on how to improve their business activities to meet up with modern business.

Malam Garba pointed out that under the arrangement, the state ministry of commerce, industry, cooperatives and solid minerals is enrolling 12 Department for International Development (DFID’s) master trainers for seven-day professional training to be conducted at Kaduna state Business School later.

The commissioner also announced that the council has approved the domestication of Information and Technology (ICT) clearance procedures/guidelines for all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for government operations in the state.

He said under the policy, the state ministry of science, technology and innovation would be the clearing house for all ICT projects from MDAs in the state.

Malam Garba added that where clearance must be obtained from the ministry for such projects and MDAs who failed to comply risk sanctioning.

The commissioner revealed that the council approved and directed the ministry of finance to release the sum of N4, 233, 657.75 million to the contractor handling the ongoing drainage construction at Tofa and Gamadan villages in Kura local government area to enable him go back to work.

The project, which is being handled by Messrs Awtad Integrated Services Enterprises, was earlier approved by the council and awarded by the state ministry of environment on July 18, 2018 at the total sum of N12, 241, 939.50 million.