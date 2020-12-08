Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates Nigerians across the

country, as their tormentor for five years, the All Progressives

Congress (APC), has finally dissolves out of our political firmament.

The party said the APC, being overburdened by the weight of failure,

humongous corruption as well as the plagues of economic recession,

violence, killings and hardship it has brought to our people, forcefully

exited itself from the nation’s political firmament by dissolving all

its national, zonal and state structures.

With this exit, December 8, 2020 has gone into the history of our nation

as liberation day, especially given the spontaneous jubilation by

Nigerians over this step towards political oblivion by a political party

that has brought so much pain on them.

Now that the APC has become defunct, the PDP invites the Independent

National Electoral Commission (INEC) to officially deregister the APC

and recall its certificate of registration, given that it no longer has

operational structures as required by law.

In the same vein, INEC should immediately declare the seat of all

lawmakers elected on the platform of APC at the federal and state levels

as vacant and commence the process of bye-election to fill the seats, as

required by law.

Furthermore, government agencies, civil society organizations as well as

the international community should immediately gazette the APC as a

defunct political organization in our country.

Nevertheless, the PDP invites all leaders of the fizzled APC to get

ready to answer Nigerians for their misdeeds, and not to think they can

get away with their atrocities by forming or joining another political

party.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary