Beneficiary Of Governor Bala's Road Project Donates Car For Monitoring

By
247ureports
-
Malam Ahmad Garba of Unguwar Gwangwangwan, one of the beneficiaries of the just flagged off road construction in the area has donated his car for inspection and monitoring the project.

Malam Ahmad  presented key and other document of the car to  Governor Bala Muhammad at the official commencement of the project in appreciation for the award of the contract.

Receiving the car key, Governor Bala commended the citizen for the gesture, saying with this, the state government will build new brand house and new car for him in appreciation for such gesture.

Honorable Jamilu Barade, member representing Bauchi Central in the State House of Assembly, also donated horse to the visiting governor, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike who  flagged off the projects.

