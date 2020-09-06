Advertisement

Malam Ahmad Garba of Unguwar Gwangwangwan, one of the beneficiaries of the just flagged off road construction in the area has donated his car for inspection and monitoring the project.

Malam Ahmad presented key and other document of the car to Governor Bala Muhammad at the official commencement of the project in appreciation for the award of the contract.

Receiving the car key, Governor Bala commended the citizen for the gesture, saying with this, the state government will build new brand house and new car for him in appreciation for such gesture.

Honorable Jamilu Barade, member representing Bauchi Central in the State House of Assembly, also donated horse to the visiting governor, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike who flagged off the projects.