His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed paid a working tour to the International Skills Acquisition Center of the CSS farms today .

Governor Bala was at the CSS farms to re-establish partnership with the company.

The governor who addressed stakeholders at the farms, said by collaborating with the company, Bauchi State Government will train it’s youth on entrepreneurship to enable them to become useful members of the society.

He appealed for the support of the CSS farms to enable his administration achieve it’s vision in the sector of agriculture.

The Chairman of the CSS farms, Mr John Kennedy expressed gratitude to the governor for the visit, saying that the company is ever ready to assist his administration to deliver as expected.

The CSC Farms is situated on 800 hectares of Organic Agriculture Value chain including :

1. Fishery

2. Green House Farming

3. Automated Poultry with over 5000 birds

4. Produced over 3000 crates of eggs daily

5. In-house feed and organic soil production

6. Independent Water & Power facilities

7. State of the art Silo and Rice Mill

8. Classroom and Boarding facilities for both male and female students

9. Hydrophilic among others.