Kano State Governor, Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje today launched the distribution of Personal Protective Equipments to Five Hundred and Thirty Eight Public and Private Schools ahead of their resumption for WASSC examination.

In his Speech during the occasion held at Mairo Tijjani Girls Secondary School, the Governor represented by his Deputy, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said the exercise is a fulfilment of a promise made by the Ganduje administration to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the State.

“Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has promised that all Teachers,Non-teaching staff and students are protected from the scourge, that is why we are distributing the PPE’s to the schools across the State, Gawuna explained.”

According to him all the 538 schools would be provided with Face masks, Hand sanitizers and Infrared Thermometers, about which he charged the schools authorities to use judiciously.

The Governor however called on parents to complement government’s effort by also donating the PPE’s to the schools as part of measures of curbing the spread of the dreaded disease.

Earlier, the Commissioner Of Education,Alh.Muhammad Sanusi Kiru said Kano is the only State in the country taking full responsibility of providing such materials to the schools.

“27,464 Students are eligible to write WASSC examination in the State and the government has made adequate provision of PPE’s for them,Kiru said”.

Also speaking, the Commissioner Of Health, Dr.Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa disclosed that alot of resources and energy have been invested by the Ganduje administration in the prevention against the scourge.

On his part, the Commissioner Of Environment, Dr.Kabir Ibrahim Getso told the gathering that the fumigation and decontamination of Schools in the State which started 2 days ago is going on earnestly.

“So far we have fumigated over 100 schools and we are assuring you that before the resumption date we would complete all so as to safeguard our students from the CoronaVirus added Getso”.

The National Vice President of the Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Haj.Maryam Magaji extended their appreciation to Governor Ganduje for the support given to the private schools in the State.