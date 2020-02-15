The Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed that, over 64 months the state never recorded single case of wild polio virus, the governor who stated this at the flag off ceremony of the first round of the National Immunization Plus Days [NIPDs] of the year 2020, held at the District head palace of minjibir local government area, Alh Ismaila Abdullahi Bunin Bichi.

The governor who stated that, the huge success recorded so far in the fight against polio virus in the state was not by accident , he therefore implore all the stakeholders to continue to work together to consolidate on the gain, until the state is fully certify polio free by the world health organization, the governor urged.

Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje who was represented by the Commissioner for health Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa further said that it is very clear that, government has invested a lot of resources into supplemental immunization, health camps, medical outreaches and lots more with a view to meeting all eligible children for immunization and other routine services.

The Governor however stressed that, government is fully committed to provide quality, affordable, accessible and robust health care services at the door step of its teeming people. He therefore urged all and sundry not to relents to ensure their children under five were fully immunized and cooperate with health personal to ensure house to house immunization of their subjects he added.

Governor Ganduje noted with appreciation the support and cooperation received from the development partners working under health sector, Traditional institutions and Imams which translated to this monumental achievements and hope the tempo would be sustained.

In his separate remark, The Executive Director National Primary Health Care Development Agency [NPHCDA] Dr Faisal Shuaib represented by the National Incidence Manager Dr Usman Sa’id Adamu loud the present administration for giving the health sector top most priority attention its deserved, and base on this facts record that The National Primary Health Care Development Agency unequivocally and unanimously awarded the Governor with Champion in Primary Health Care.

Speaking on behalf of the five Emirates Council, The District head of Ajingi Sarkin Yakin Polio Alh Wada Aliyu restated the emirates readiness to continue to support this campaign for the well being of children under five in the society.He, therefore, appealed to the state government to grant permission for the university to annex a court building near the university complex to allow for construction of additional structures, promising that he would personally construct another court for the community, in a more suitable location.

Meanwhile, Alh. Kawu Sumaila has donated a new house to the state government, to accommodate the medical doctor that would be assigned by the state government, to Sumaila Hospital.

Receiving the keys of the house, Dr. Ganduje stated that the initiative would greatly encourage his administration to attain its “One Medical Doctor per local government” policy. He thanked the donor for his generosity, urging other citizens of the state to emulate the gesture.