…Gov. retains Commission

The Judicial Commission of Enquiry of Missing Persons in Kano, 2010 – 2019 has submitted report to the Kano state governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, recommending for the charging and prosecuting some suspected kidnappers in the state, who were identified in the course of the Commission’s work.

Addressing the governor at the Council Chamber, during State Executive Council meeting, the Chairman of the Commission Justice Wada Umar Rano, reveals that they were able to also recovered other 3 kids who were kidnapped and taken to Lagos state, in January this year. And were since being reunited with their families.

He disclosed that, “Your Excellency we were able to, through various testimonies of the witnesses unearthed the activities of notorious and suspected kidnapper Amina Gaya with her accomplices.”

Justice Rano reiterated that the issue was not that of one child or Nine children as it started, “…neither was it between one section of the country and another. It is an issue between good people and criminals,” he said.

Adding that when given the assignment, they earlier thought it was an issue of only 9 children. But they realised that it goes beyond that. “While doing that we wanted to get to the genesis of the problem. Which we did our best in unearthing other hidden things attached to this,” he stated.

Rano commended governor Ganduje that, “By this unique initiative Your Excellency, you have created a nitche for yourself. Sir we received 186 witnesses and we received 99 Memoranda. Your Excellency our recommendations will help in avoiding the re-occurrance of this unfortunate incident in the future.”

He relayed the message of all the recovered persons to the governor, whom the Chairman of the Commission said, they asked the Commission to thank the governor on their behalf.

In his response governor Ganduje explained that the problem was between people in Kano, not Hausa tribe exclusively, but for all the people that are staying in Kano versus criminals.

“It was that thinking that led us to think of instituting this Commission of Enquiry. So whoever thinks the move is between Kano and other tribes does not get the matter correctly. Ours is drawing a line between humanity and criminality,” governor explained.

He displayed his happiness with the outcome of the Commission’s work, emphasising that, “…such kind of efforts are greatly helping us to secure the people in Kano, irrespective of their religious or tribal affiliations. It is evidently clear that the issue of security does not need noise, but action.”

Ganduje hinted that the Commission would continue to exist, so as to assist in the implementation of the recommendations suggested by the Commission. So also as an avenue that could continue to dig out missing children/persons in the state, irrespective of religion or tribe.