Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has expressed the readiness of his administration to turn to Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Bauchi to regional hub.

Governor Bala Mohammed disclosed this when he received in audience, A 7 Man Technical team of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority at the Government House Bauchi.

The governor observed that turning the airport to regional hub would enable Nigerians travel to major cities of the world notably UAE, China and Saudi Arabia.

Governor Bala Mohammed who lamented the huge bills the state incures from the aviation agencies to the tune of N700,000, said he will look at all options including concession.

” I thank you very much for visiting me, I appreciate what you are doing considering the fact that I worked in the aviation industry.

“I intend to turn the airport as a regional hub to enable Nigerians travel to major cities of the world.”

Governor Bala Mohammed therefore promised to look into their observations and recommendation so as to ensure effective service delivery.

The leader of the delegation, who is the General Manager, Air Navigation Standards, Ahmed Abba, said the visit is to conduct a surveillance inspection to assess the airport facilities, equipment and services so as to ensure compliance with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations.