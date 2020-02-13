Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has seek for the support of the Federal Ministry of Environment as part of his administration’s desire to overcome the environmental challenges facing the state.

The governor made the request when he paid an advocacy visit to the Minister in charge of the ministry, Dr Muhammad Mahmoud in his office Abuja.

Governor Bala Mohammed who enumerated the environmental challenges facing the state to the Minister, said working in close collaboration will assist towards addressing the situation.

According to him, the state government under his leadership is ever ready and willing to work with the ministry so as to benefit from its environmental interventions.

“The Honourable Minister Sir, federal government is working considering the caliber of people heading its various positions, we are confidence that you will take Nigeria to the next level of development.

” I want to congratulate you on your well deserved appointment, we know your capacity to deliver, environment is about living, it is a business of every body that’s why we must visit you. We are ready to work with the federal government and your ministry in particular to overcome our environmental problems.”

The governor said working with critical stakeholders will enable him provide people of the state with good governance and dividends of democracy as time for partisan politics and campaigns are over.

” We in Bauchi, we are the gate way for all the states in the North East. We are here in your office because of our nature to request you to assist us with environmental facilities.”

On the condition of the Yankari Games Reserve, Governor Bala Mohammed expressed concern on the challenges facing the reserve, saying that currently the state government is working with some international organizations to develop the it.

On his part, the Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammad Mahmoud who said the ministry was very much interested to work with the state government, noted that, Bauchi is a national asset in the area of environmental resources.

The Minister assured the governor of the support of the ministry in order to overcome ecological problem and other environmental challenges facing the state.

” Your Excellency, I thank you for this courtesy visit, you have come at a better time as we are planning to visit you, we will assist you to address mismanagement of environmental resources because Bauchi is a strategic environmental area, we are very much interested to work with your state.

“We will support you by inviting UNESCO to visit Yankari Games Reserve in order to come in. The Honourable Commissioner prioritize your problems so that we can support you not only us but alongside development partners.”