From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulakadir of Bauchi State has enjoined Christians community in the country to put into practice, the exemplary life of Jesus Christ in their daily activities.

The Governor in his Goodwill message on the occasion of the 2019 Christmas Celebration, he recalled that Jesus Christ lived and died in order to save mankind.

According to him, he lived a simple, exemplary life and preached peace, honesty, love for one another and above all the fear of God.

“These are the virtues that, people irrespective of their religious or social status are enjoined not only to imbibe, but put into practice at all times.”

“Christmas would be meaningless if we cannot apply its significance to our peculiar environment and circumstances.”

He pointed out that, it is expected that these noble characteristics of Jesus Christ that preached peaceful coexistence among and between his followers and the adherents of other beliefs is worthy of emulation.

The Governor said Christians should also reflect seriously on their spiritual deeds in the last one year and pray for better and prosperous years ahead.

Bala Abdulakadir called for mutual understanding among the citizenry irrespective of their differences for the development of the society.

The Governor who noted that one of the responsibility of any government is to ensure security of lives and property of its citizens, said his administration was totally committed to discharge the onerous responsibilities and trust bestowed on him.

He therefore urged people to support and cooperate with his administration as it will do everything possible to secure the state for the continued prevalence of peace.