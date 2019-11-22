The Nigerian Navy on Thursday decorated (Shipping of stripes) 16 newly promoted Rear Admirals with their new ranks.

The Navy Board recently approved the promotion of 140 naval officers to the next ranks in the Nigerian Navy.

Speaking at the decoration of the recently elevated flag officers, in Abuja, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok Ete- Ibas, said the 16 senior officers had distinguished themselves over time to earn the confidence and endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the significance of the occasion was the critical need for quality leadership at the peak of every organisation for optimal realisation of its objectives.

” Nowhere is such courageous and astute leadership required like in the armed forces where your decisions on the employment of men and materials have profound impact on national security.

” While the gates are open to many on entry into Service, only the most dedicated and loyal rise to the very pinnacle of the profession.

” Today, I am delighted to introduce our latest addition to the cream of the Nigerian Navy leadership. The beneficiaries of the most revered 2-star flag rank of Rear Admirals,” he said.

He said the support from the Federal Government had enabled the Service to make considerable gains in critical areas such as fleet renewal and infrastructural development with attendant impact on operational service delivery.

” While I will continue to canvass for sustained resource allocation for the Nigerian Navy, I wish to pledge the unalloyed commitment of the officers and ratings of the Service to a safe, secure and stable maritime environment for the prosperity of the nation,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, (Rtd), congratulated the newly promoted senior officers for attaining the enviable rank.

The minister noted that promotion comes with greater responsibilities and urged them to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their duties.