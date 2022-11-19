Police arrest 2 for attempting to dupe woman of N600,000

Advertisement



The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspected fraudsters, for alleged attempt to dupe a woman of N600,000 after already duping her of N90,000.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in his verified Twitter.

He identified the arrested suspects as Uche Awaize, 45 and Osadebe Aigbe 35.

He said that the suspects were arrested on Friday at a bank gate where they were waiting to collect the money.

“Yesterday at about 3:50 p.m., a bank cashier noticed that a 64-year old customer was fidgety, receiving repeated calls and was in a hurry to withdraw N600,000.

“The cashier asked what the problem was and the woman said she would die if she talked.

“Police officers from Ogudu Division were quickly contacted.

“Of the three fraudsters waiting outside, two were arrested while the third suspect bolted.” he said.

Hundeyin said that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had first collected N90,000 from the woman.

According to him, effort is on to arrest the other gang member.