Anambra Police Re-echoe Call on Owners of Stolen But Recovered Vehicles to Come for Claims

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has re-echoed its earlier call on the owners of stoled but recovered vehicles and motorcycles in the state to come forward with proof of ownership to pick up their vehicles.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made the call in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, July 3, in which he also provided the details of the various vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles recovered during several operations in different parts of the State

According to him, the recovered items include a Space Wagon Passat with registration number: NNE 48 AS; a Golf with registration number: THE 479 AA; a Shuttle Bus with registration number: AGU 364 ZW; a Mitsubishi Bus with registration number: CN 25 ABJ; a Shuttle Bus with registration number: JJT 442 ZF; a Shuttle Bus with registration number: AWK 913 ZQ; a TVS Tricycle without registration number;

Continuing, he said a TVS Tricycle with registration number: AAH 410 VW; a Topstar Motorcycle without registration number; a Honda Today without registration number; a Honda Cub without registration number; a Sanyang without registration number; a Keystone without registration number; and a Honda Today Motorcycle without registration number, were also recovered and are waiting for their owners to come for their collections.

“Given the above, the Command invites anyone or any group looking for any of the vehicles or motorcycles as highlighted above, to come to the office of the State Criminal Investigations Department, Awka, with valid proof/evidence of ownership of such vehicles for verification and possible collection, please,” the Police Spokesman added.

He said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has reassured the public of the Command’s dedication to protecting lives and property, as well as recovering of stolen properties and returning them to their rightful owners to alleviate the sense of deprivation experienced by victims of such crimes.