Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state, Chief Dan Orbih, has said that God has put confusion in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to enable his party regain power in the state.

He said this against the backdrop of the defection of its former governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and dozen others, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in an interview with journalists after presiding over an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting of the party.

He noted that the meeting was geared to “strategise” ahead of its congresses to elect new leadership for the party from ward to state levels across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The party chair further expressed its preparedness for the State governorship election holding next year.

“I think God has put confusion in APC so that we can regain power in the State.

“This is a party (APC) that cannot organize itself and suspended its national chairman and all principal officers. It showed that they don’t have business governing Edo State,” Orbih said.

Speaking on the recent defection of its governorship candidate of the party in 2016, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, alongside dozens of his supporters to join the APC on Thursday, Orbih urged political parties to revisit their constitutions by tightening its rules against defectors.

He noted that the move would instill discipline in the nation’s politics.

“I think if we do that, it will bring sanity to the political structure of our party so that we don’t breed political gamblers.

“This is a time for sober reflection. Parties should revisit the issue of waiver for new comers who are interested in contesting elective position

“Defector must have stayed in a party for a minimum period before they can contest elective position,” the party said.

It would be recalled that Ize-Iyamu joined the PDP in 2014 and emerged the party’s flag-bearer two years after