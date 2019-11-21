From Christian Chime, Onitsha

The people of Njikoka, Dunukofia and Anaocha councils of Anambra state were this afternoon assured to expect more democracy dividends that would enhance their lives.



The reassuring words came from their representative at the National Assembly, Chief Dozie Nwankwo who was sworn-in after successfully reclaiming his mandate at the Court of Appeal on Nov 1,2019.



Nwankwo had thanked his supporters, including traditional rulers, the clergy and constituents for their unflinching support,prayers and outpouring of emotions towards him especially as the legal process lasted.



He saluted the judiciary for living up to its bidding as the bastion of hope for all, especially the common man.

According to him there’s no victor and no vanquished. But that the ultimate thing is for him to remain focussed and continue to work for the good and upliftment of the welfare and living standard of his constituents.



He named democracy and his constituents as the actual winners of the entire struggle, while warmly welcoming more support from across all parties in Anambra state and Nigeria generally for the greater good of his Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia Federal Constituency.

Nwankwo reiterated that he will continue to attract life enhancing programs and projects to the area/state.