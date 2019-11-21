From Christian Chime, Onitsha
Nov 21,2019

The people of Njikoka, Dunukofia and Anaocha councils of Anambra state  were this afternoon assured to expect more democracy dividends that would enhance their lives.

The reassuring words came from their representative at the National Assembly, Chief Dozie Nwankwo who was sworn-in after successfully reclaiming his mandate at the Court of Appeal on Nov 1,2019.

Nwankwo had thanked his supporters, including traditional rulers, the clergy and constituents for their unflinching support,prayers and outpouring of emotions towards him  especially as the legal process lasted.

He saluted the judiciary for living up to its bidding as the bastion of hope for all, especially the common man. 

According to him there’s no victor and no vanquished. But that the ultimate thing is for him to remain focussed and continue to work for the good and upliftment of the welfare and living standard of his constituents.

He named democracy and his constituents as the actual winners of the entire struggle, while warmly welcoming more support from across all parties in Anambra state and Nigeria generally for the greater good of his Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia Federal Constituency.
Nwankwo reiterated that he will continue to attract life enhancing programs and projects to the area/state.

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Ember months: Conduct massive operations against cultism, drug addiction in Anambra, Obiano tells security operatives

Related Post

Supreme Court dismisses Anyanwu’s suit against Ihedioha, awards N200,000 cost

Supreme Court dismisses Anyanwu’s suit against Ihedioha, awards N200,000 cost

/ Jul 31
Police burst child stealing syndicate in Anambra, arrest suspects

Police burst child stealing syndicate in Anambra, arrest suspects

/ May 30
South-East governors to take issues of welfare of Ndigbo to Buhari, says Umahi

South-East governors to take issues of welfare of Ndigbo to Buhari, says Umahi

/ Oct 14
I Met Imo In Dire Need Of Redemption In 2011 – Okorocha

I Met Imo In Dire Need Of Redemption In 2011 – Okorocha

/ May 17

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)