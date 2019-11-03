Information reaching 247ureports.com indicated that three suspected child traffickers have been arrested  at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on Sunday.

The three suspects are middle-aged women, who  were arrested,  while attempting to board an Azman bound flight from Kano to Lagos

They were nabbed by security men attached to  the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) with a six-month-old baby.

It was gathered that, the three suspects were alleged to have abducted the six months old baby from Akwa lbom state to deliver the baby to their principal suspect in Lagos.

However, luck ran out of the three female suspects, when the six months old baby was said to have started crying, which raised the alarm, that attracted the attention of security.” personnel at the airport.

source at the Airport ,who spoke with 247ureports.com stated   that the case has been transferred to the Airport police Command for investigation.

