Operators of Arts and Crafts Village, Abuja, have accused Otunba

Olusegun Runsenwe, director general of the National Council for Arts

and Culture, of converting revenues accruing to the nation’s coffers

into private accounts.

The operators stated this in a petition entitled, ‘Collection of

federal government revenue into private accounts by Otunba Olusegun

Runsenwe, DG of National Council for Arts and Culture’, dated March 12

2018, and addressed to the chairman of the Economic and Financial

Crimes Commission. The petition was jointly signed by the

association’s president Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, secretary Lawal M’hd

Shua’ibu and chairman, Board of Trustees, Alhaji Mustapha Kidama.

They claimed the accounts used in collecting the revenue were Arabi

Bello & Associates, Diamond bank 0025007753; and Fidelity bank.

4011219621.

“We attach some receipts issued by the National Council for Arts and

Culture, NCAC, and Arabi Bello. We also attach some bank tellers used

in paying in the money. They collected all originals of tellers before

issuing receipts. Over two hundred of our members were forced to pay

money running into tens of millions of naira into these accounts. We

have over the years insisted on only paying into the Treasury Single

Account in line with the policy of the federal government. But Otunba

illegally locked up all the shops of those that refused to pay into

these private accounts forcing them to pay in order to have their

shops opened.”

The petitioners also alleged that Otunba was also collecting gate pass

from people driving into the village and selling parking stickers to

occupants of the village.

“We want this matter thoroughly investigated and Otunba prosecuted if

found to have engaged in any act of illegality,” they demanded.

Efforts to hear from the head of public relations of the council did

not yield results as at press time.