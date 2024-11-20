8.4 C
Zenith Bank Unveils Zenith Tech Fair 4.0, Features Global IT Practitioners

Zenith Bank Unveils Zenith Tech Fair 4.0, Features Global IT Practitioners
Zenith Bank Unveils Zenith Tech Fair 4.0, Features Global IT Practitioners

The Fourth Edition of the Zenith Bank Tech Fair, tagged “Future Forward 4.0: Embedded Finance, Cybersecurity & Growth Imperatives – The Impact of AI”, is set to hold on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 8.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

The fair will showcase leading technological innovations that cut across Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Risk Management, Compliance, Financial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Communication Technologies, among others. The event will also feature a Start-up Pitch Competition – Zecathon – to identify innovative startups, panel discussions, masterclasses and exhibitions.

Among the rich lineup of activities, the event will feature opening remarks by Jim Ovia, CFR, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank and a welcome address by Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc. There will also be a goodwill message to be delivered by the Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Sen. Kashim Shettima and the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu. The keynote address, “Banking Transformation in a Digital World “, will be delivered by Robin Speculand, a renowned Strategy & Digital Implementation Specialist. Other prominent IT practitioners who represent top global brands will make presentations. These include; Danillo McGarry, Global Expert in Digital Transformation & AI; Jania Okwechime, Partner, Africa, AI & Data, Deloitte and Rupert Nicolay, Director, Microsoft Worldwide Financial Services, amongst others.

The panel discussion which has Wole Odeyele, Client Technology Lead for Microsoft Inc. as its host, will feature six discussants including Ada Jabaru, Founder & Director, Nistad Limited; Funke Opeke, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, MainOne; Guy Futi, Chief Executive Officer, Orda; Dr Auwal Adam Sa’ad, Founder, ZamzamPay; Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote, Director General/Chief Executive Officer, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The masterclass will be divided into seven (7) different classes, and facilitated by key industry players that cut across renowned tech giants such as: Microsoft, Oracle, CyberSoc, IBM, Google, Huawei & Amazon Web Services.

To register and participate, visit www.zenithbank.com/techfair. The fair will be live on Zoom and streamed on the bank’s social media pages.

