Immortalize Achebe with more literary works, Obi tells students

By Chuks Eke

Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has expressed concern over the dwindling state of reading culture in the country.

He contended that the most effective way to immortalize Nigeria’s llate iterary icon, Chinua Achebe of the “Things Fall Apart Fame”, is to produce more literary icons from among our young students.

Obi while fielding questions from newsmen at the 2024 Chinua Achebe Literary Festival and Memorial Lecture (9th edition) organized by Mr Izunna Okafor in collaboration with Anambra State Library Board, Saturday, said parents were to blame.

Obi who was represented on the occasion by Professor Stella Okunna as a guest lecturer during the 2024 Prof. Chinua Achebe Literary Festival and Memorial Lecture, entitled,: "Remembering Achebe in a Time Like This", held at Prof. Kenneth Dike State Central E-Library, Awka, Anambra state, regretted that children of nowadays had become narrow-minded and could no longer read beyond recommended textbooks at schools.

He therefore ,advised that students should be encouraged to widen their scope in reading and be persistent and consistent in doing so.

Account to Obi, “Many parents are not helping matters. The children are not encouraged and that’s one of the key factors that has been responsible for the reduction in reading culture. Schools should encourage students to read beyond their recommended textbooks”.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the organizer of the event and Coordinator of the Society of Young Nigeria Writers, Anambra state chapter, Izunna Okafor had explained that the essence of organizing Achebe annual Literary Lecture was not just to immortalize him but to also bring up young ones as talented writers who will fill the vacuum created by the absence of Prof. Achebe.

Anambra State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Comrade Don Onyenji who represented Governor Charles Soludo described the event as a well thought one that could increase literary awareness of the young ones.

The Commissioner said reduction in reading culture had been a critical issue and cankerworm that had eaten deep into the fabrics of the literary world.

Representatives from eight secondary schools were on ground to grace the occasion who fully participated in all the activities.