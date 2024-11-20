Police arrests ex-convict, 40 year old woman five others for robbery, stealing

From: Ahmad saka,Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested ex convicts six other suspects for armed robbery and other offence committed separately.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil told newsmen today in Bauchi that “acting on credible intelligence, officers from the Yelwa Divisional Police Headquarters led by the DPO successfully apprehended 40 year old woman four teenagers suspected of involvement in criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, aiding and abetting criminal activities. ”

Wakil gave the names of the arrested suspects included Musa Umar, aged 17,

Ibrahim Mohammed, aged 17 , Bilal Musa, aged 17 , Idriss Jibrin, aged 17 and Maryam Salisu, aged 40 .

He said during investigation, the following stolen items were recovered from the suspects, Two laptops ,Four mobile phones and three chargers

Two flashlights ,Three bottles of palm oil, One headphone set , One power bank

and One MP3 player .

Police PPRO, said the command also re-arrested an ex-convict called Jaafar Lawan, aged 34, for robbery.

He said” The suspect was previously arrested for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery on 27/07/2023 when he disguised himself as a passenger and boarded an okada (motorcycle taxi) driven by one Kabiru Muhammadu, a 30-year-old male from the Magaji Quarters area of Bauchi, at the central market heading towards the old airport area. Upon reaching the Wikki Oil axis, Jaafar and an accomplice, Mustapha Adam, brought out a trailer-wheel spanner and struck the rider on the head, causing a serious injury and rendering him unconscious. The suspects were subsequently charged and convicted in court.”

Wakil said ” following a complaint lodged on 17/11/2024, detectives from the Dutsen Tanshi Divisional Police Headquarters swiftly initiated an investigation, revealing that the suspect had committed another crime. According to the victim, the suspect stopped him and requested a ride to the Gidan Kaji area at around 11:00 AM. While en route to the location, the suspect asked the victim to pull over by the roadside. The victim then lost consciousness, allegedly due to a suspected powder applied to him. He later regained consciousness in a hospital three days later”.

Wakil said in a related incident, “detectives from the Yelwa Divisional Police Headquarters arrested Adamu Mohammed, aged 22, from the GRA area of Bauchi, who was found in possession of an armored cable, believed to be stolen. During questioning, the suspect admitted to stealing the cable from his place of employment, where he served as a security guard. The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will face charges upon its conclusion.”

He said the investigation remains active, and the suspect will be charged in court upon its completion.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, has mandated the implementation of stringent security measures across the state to ensure a safe and peaceful festive period for all residents.