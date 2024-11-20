Detectives arrest two for killing uncle over witchcraft allegation- Police says

8.4 C
Crime
From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has explained that the State Intelligence Department, has arrested two suspects accused with the murder of Ezekiel Samaila over witchcraft accusations.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command told newsmen in Bauchi that “the suspects, identified as Ezekiel Simon, aged 18, of Ndit village, Bogoro LGA, and Lumana Zakka, aged 29, of Zuya village, were apprehended after a comprehensive investigative process.

He said “Ezekiel Samaila, aged 45, was reported missing on September 24, 2024, after leaving his residence to watch a football match in Nera village. Tragically, his body was discovered the following day along a roadside near his home, with his motorcycle and mobile phone notably missing, upon receiving the report, the State Intelligence Department promptly launched an investigation. This led to the arrest of Ezekiel Simon, who was found in possession of the deceased’s mobile phone”.

“During interrogation, he confessed to colluding with Lumana Zakka to assault and brutally kill the victim by smashing a pestle on his head several times. Furthermore, during interrogation, Lumana Zakka claimed he acted out of grievances and revenge, accusing Ezekiel Samaila of being responsible for the deaths of several family members, including his mother, two sisters, and two daughters”.

He said “as the investigation progressed, the stolen mobile phone was recovered. Additionally, it was discovered that the suspects had sold the deceased’s motorcycle for four hundred thousand naira (N400,000). Efforts are ongoing to recover the motorcycle from the buyer.”

Wakil said the suspects will be charged with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and culpable homicide under sections 97, 85, and 221(a) of the Penal Code upon the completion of the investigation.

The Command has urged individuals with any relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation process.and the Command remains committed to maintaining law and order, safeguarding lives and property, and ensuring public safety across Bauchi State.

