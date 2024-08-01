1 Killed, Houses Burnt In Benue Attack

Gunmen have reportedly killed one person in an attack on Egwuma community in Agatu LGA of Benue State.

Our correspondent reports that several people also lost property worth millions of naira to the incident.

A victim and a retired civil servant, Alhaji Yunusa Ibrahim, in an interview with journalists in Makurdi, said his personal belongings including furniture were carted away and the house that he built five years ago was set ablaze.

He stated that personal belongings of other residents of the community including food stuffs, clothing and storages as well as several houses were burnt.

He said the displaced persons were taking refuge in neighboring villages, churches and under trees, facing server hunger as they don’t have access to foods.

Ibrahim expressed concern that those that sustained serious injuries could not access medical facility,

He called on relevant authorities to deploy and station a unit of mobile police at Egwuma to ensure peace and safe return of those displaced to their ancestral homes to continue with their farming activities being their main source of livelihood.

Philip Ebenyakwu, the Chairman of Agatu LGA also confirmed to journalists in Makurdi on telephone that three people were severely injured in the incident which happened on Sunday.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, did not respond to calls put through her telephone for comment on the matter.