Iwobi gets new jersey number at Fulham

As published on the club’s official website, Fulham has announced its squad numbers for the new season with Alex Iwobi being one of the players with a change in his jersey digit.

The Super Eagles midfielder has now opted to take the number 17 shirt which he used to wear while at Arsenal and Everton.

The Hale End Academy product wore the number 22 jersey last season but will now don 17 due to Bernd Leno who used to wear it, vacating same for 1.

Iwobi holds the jersey dearly as he wore it before his departure from boyhood club Arsenal in 2019 and repeated same with Everton until his exit from the club last summer and has now grabbed the opportunity to continue the tradition at Fulham.

He made 33 appearances across all competitions for the Cottagers last season being one of their regular players and will continue in that position heading into the new season.

There has been no change for Calvin Bassey who will retain his number 3 jersey and like Iwobi, heads into the campaign as one of the Marco Silva’s most reliable players.

He made 32 appearances last term and made the shortlist for Fulham’s Player of the Season but could only come second as Antonee Robinson was voted the most outstanding performer for the club.

At the moment, Iwobi and Bassey are in contention to feature for the west London side when they square up against Manchester United in the first match of the new Premier League season at Old Trafford on Friday.