Imo: Family Demands Justice As 23-year-old Student Nurse Dies In Boyfriend’s House

A family in Owerri Imo State has demanded thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder of its daughter, Judith Ginika Okoro.

The family said the investigation is to unravel the brains behind the sudden death of 23-year-old Judith.

A journalist, Martin Ori, in a Facebook post quoted the deceased ‘s mother, Mrs. Caroline Okoro as saying that the family received a distress call at about 8:00pm to rush to a hospital located on Owerri-Mbaise Road.

According to him, on rushing to the said hospital, Mrs Okoro said they beheld the lifeless body of Judith, a nurse.

Ori added that the grief-stricken mother said; “Her lifeless body had injuries including bruises on her face, blood around her neck and swollen spots on her back”.

The only suspect, 27-year-old Charles, who was with Judith at the time of her death, claimed he was trying to revive her after she collapsed.

However, his explanation failed to account for the severe injuries on her body, leading to suspicions of foul play.

According to Ori Judith’s colleagues and friends described her as full of life and energy just hours before her death, making the circumstances even more baffling.