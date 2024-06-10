8.4 C
New York
Monday, June 10, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Imo: Family Demands Justice As 23-year-old Student Nurse Dies In Boyfriend’s House

Crime
Imo: Family Demands Justice As 23-year-old Student Nurse Dies In Boyfriend's House
Imo: Family Demands Justice As 23-year-old Student Nurse Dies In Boyfriend's House

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

A family in Owerri Imo State has demanded thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder of its daughter, Judith Ginika Okoro.

The family said the investigation is to unravel the brains behind the sudden death of 23-year-old Judith.

A journalist, Martin Ori, in a Facebook post quoted the deceased ‘s mother, Mrs. Caroline Okoro as saying that the family received a distress call at about 8:00pm to rush to a hospital located on Owerri-Mbaise Road.

According to him, on rushing to the said hospital, Mrs Okoro said they beheld the lifeless body of Judith, a nurse.

Ori added that the grief-stricken mother said; “Her lifeless body had injuries including bruises on her face, blood around her neck and swollen spots on her back”.

READ ALSO  DANGER: Man Raises Alarm, As Scrap Dealers Sell Some Parts of Second Niger Bridge

The only suspect, 27-year-old Charles, who was with Judith at the time of her death, claimed he was trying to revive her after she collapsed.

However, his explanation failed to account for the severe injuries on her body, leading to suspicions of foul play.

According to Ori Judith’s colleagues and friends described her as full of life and energy just hours before her death, making the circumstances even more baffling.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Imo Oil Communities Back Security Outfit, Praise Inspector Okebata (Kill And Bury)
Next article
Access Bank PLC Consolidates Operations in East Africa, Completes Acquisition of BancABC Tanzania

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Port Harcourt

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports