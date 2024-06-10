Imo Oil Communities Back Security Outfit, Praise Inspector Okebata (Kill And Bury)

The people of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local government areas of Imo State have expressed confidence in a security outfit known as “Say No To Crime” established by Police Inspector Chika Okebata popularly called “kill & Bury”.

They warned a radio broadcaster Chinonso Ubah(aka Nonsonkwa) to steer clear of security issues in the council areas.

The broadcaster had accused Inspector Okebata of threatening his life as well as deploying operatives to harass him.

Speaking with newsmen in Owerri on Thursday 6th June,2024 the people warned Nonsonkwa to steer clear of security matters.

An indigene of Obile Autonomous Community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government, Ndubuisi Obido accused Nonsonkwa of peddling fake news.

Obido charged him to always cross-check his facts before going to press with distorted news that kills the society.

He noted that Okebata is a very busy and gallant policeman who has paid his dues in terms of crime bursting in Imo State and Nigeria.

He urged members of the public to disregard Nonsonkwa’s viral social media video as it was meant to distract the dogged crime fighter.

“Nonsonkwa should be called to order.

Kill & Bury is very busy giving a hot chase to unknown gunmen and can never resort to threatening those he is securing.

Is there any bad thing for police to collaborate with vigilante to fight crime at this current high spate of insecurity in Nigeria?.

How can Nonsonkwa accused Kill & Bury of working from his father’s house? Kill & Bury is a worthy son of Izombie in Oguta LGA, and it is even a big advantage to his people that a son of the soil who knows every terrain and character of everybody in his communities is deployed to manage the security of his people. So,we are comfortable with him”,he stated.

The President-General of Mmahu Community in Ohaji/Egbema, Peter Toke warned that nobody should politicize security in their area recounting several successes recorded by Insp. Okebata-led team.

Another stakeholder, Stanley Okanne maintained that with the presence of Insp. Okebata in their communities, people are currently sleeping with their two eyes closed.

Recall that the people of Mmahu Community recently stormed Imo State Government House,Owerri in a solidarity rally for Insp. Chika Okebata (Kill & Bury).