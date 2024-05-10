8.4 C
New York
Friday, May 10, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Police Raid Hideout, Arrest 14 Suspected Cultists

Crime
Emulate retiring CP Adeoye's quality service delivery to NPF, AIG tells police officers under Zone 13
Police Raid Hideout, Arrest 14 Suspected Cultists

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
The Imo State Police Command says its operatives on Monday, May 6 raided and arrested 14 members of the Black Axe Confraternity at their hideout in Irete Community Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.
The Command:s spokesman, Henry Okoye disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
Okoye said the arrest was sequel to an intelligence-led raid on the suspects’ hideout by the operatives on a confidence building patrol.
The police spokesman further disclosed that the operatives recovered from the suspects one locally made single barrel pistols and two rounds of live cartridges.
It was gathered that the suspects are currently in police custody while a thorough investigation had been initiated to apprehend other members of the gang, the manufacturer and dealers of the locally made gun.
Okoye said they will be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
‘You Are A Small Man’ – Rivers State Lawmaker Dares Gov Fubara
Next article
One Feared killed As Returning Okuama Villagers Catch Suspected Looters

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Hardship: Nnewi North Council Boss Supports 130 Widows with Bags of Rice, Cash

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.