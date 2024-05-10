Police Raid Hideout, Arrest 14 Suspected Cultists

The Imo State Police Command says its operatives on Monday, May 6 raided and arrested 14 members of the Black Axe Confraternity at their hideout in Irete Community Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

The Command:s spokesman, Henry Okoye disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Okoye said the arrest was sequel to an intelligence-led raid on the suspects’ hideout by the operatives on a confidence building patrol.

The police spokesman further disclosed that the operatives recovered from the suspects one locally made single barrel pistols and two rounds of live cartridges.

It was gathered that the suspects are currently in police custody while a thorough investigation had been initiated to apprehend other members of the gang, the manufacturer and dealers of the locally made gun.

Okoye said they will be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation.