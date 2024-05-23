8.4 C
We'll Escalate Our Activities in Health Sector – Gov. Bala Mohammed

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

·Commissions Strategic Diagnostics & Dialysis Equipment

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed says his administration will intensify its commitment to improving the healthcare industry, emphasizing the importance of team work and information between stakeholders in the sector.

He was speaking while commissioning strategic and diagnostics and dialysis equipments procured by his administration for the Bauchi Specialist Hospital.

He, however, underlined the milestones his administration has reached in advancing the sector, saying more developmental projects will come up to ensure boost economic performance of Bauchi state.

Our correspondent reports that event witnessed the presence of many dignitaries includes top government officials and stakeholders in health sector.

