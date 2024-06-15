Benue State Government Under Gov. Alia Has Not Taken Any Loan So Far

Our attention is drawn to reports in circulation that the Government of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has borrowed £25m from the European Investment Bank (EIB), to execute 500 kilometers of road projects across the state.

The reports are untrue, misleading and a figment of the imagination of the authors or rumour mongers, and should be accordingly, disregarded by the good people of the state.

Gov. Alia led administration has not borrowed any money since assuming the office on 29th May, 2023.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), which has been quoted to have granted the loan to the state government, is not a money lending agency.

The EIB only finances and supports long-term projects within the European nations and, in rare cases, outside the European Union.

The £25m quoted is not a loan., and the public, particularly, those misinforming the good people of the state must understand that, as the Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has brought back belief and trust in governance; rekindled the confidence of lovers of development, thereby attracting donor agencies and development partners to the state.

His government has also been visibly active in the payment of counterpart funds where and when necessary.

Therefore, it is not strange that Benue made the list of states penciled to enjoy the £25m, together with other states such as Borno, Taraba, Anambra, Cross River and Edo.

Moreover, every sane mind understands that before taking a loan of such magnitude, (be it soft or Bond), the laws are clear that an approval of the legislative arm of government MUST be sought and gotten to that effect.

It should be very clear to all that so far, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has not seen any need to borrow any money from anywhere. If the need arises, every due process will be followed and as one operating a very transparent government, the people will be told why and how much is to be borrowed and for what purpose.

It is an undisputed fact that Gov. Alia has so far displayed prudent and fiscal management of resources. This, the Benue people, are not in doubt. The £25m when disbursed by the EIB, will also be judiciously used for the purpose it is meant for.

Sir Tersoo Kula, MNIPR,

Chief Press Secretary