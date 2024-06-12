8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Search
Subscribe

NNPC Ltd Disclaims Report on Alleged Inflated Subsidy Claims 

Press Releases
NNPC Ltd Disclaims Report on Alleged Inflated Subsidy Claims 
NNPC Ltd Disclaims Report on Alleged Inflated Subsidy Claims 

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

PRESS RELEASE

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) notes with dismay a report in a section of the media alleging that it inflated subsidy claims by N3.3trillion, and wishes to state that:

  1. NNPC Ltd conducts its businesses accountably and transparently in keeping with international best practices and has, at no time, inflated its subsidy claims with the Federal Government. All previous subsidy claims by the Company are verifiable as relevant records and documents have been sent to relevant authorities and agencies.
  2. NNPC Ltd is neither aware of any audit of its subsidy claims nor probe ensuing therefrom and wishes to state categorically that both ridiculous claims are products of the febrile imagination of the reporters and their respective media houses.
  3. NNPC Ltd will resist any attempt to drag the Company into the apparent politics of fuel subsidy as it currently operates on commercial basis and on the express provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).
  4. It is on record that in line with its Transparency, Accountability & Performance Excellence (TAPE) mantra, NNPC Ltd. has, on several occasions, independently invited external auditors to review its books.
  5. NNPC Ltd calls on media practitioners and media houses to exercise restraint and verify information before publication in keeping with the ethics of the noble profession of journalism to avoid misleading the public.
READ ALSO  Education: Kano Government Declares State of Emergency...

 

 

Olufemi O. Soneye

Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd.

Abuja.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Bukola Saraki: Nigeria’s Emerging Political Surprise – By James Ezema 
Next article
Democracy Day: President Bola Tinubu’s National Broadcast

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Fake Posters Linking Akpabio And El-Rufai In 2027 Political Romance - Mischievous And Frivolous

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports