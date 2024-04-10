Sallah :Muslim Ummah urges to sustain virtues of Ramadan -- Gov Aliyu

By Umar Ado Sokoto

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has urged the Muslim Ummah in the State to sustain the virtues of Ramadan to earn Allah’s abundant mercies and forgiveness.

He stated this in his Sallah massage to the Muslim Ummah following the completion of this year’s Ramadan

fast.

Aliyu also appealed to the wealthy persons in the State to continue to show love and mercy to the needy in order to earn Allah’s blessings.

“I’m aware of the various assistance some of our well to do have rendered to the needy in our society and this is commendable indeed.

‘On our part, the government had spent huge amount of money in assisting the needy and the vulnerable groups across the State,”he added.

This, according to him, is in addition to the various support and assistance geared towards promoting islamic ideals in the State and beyond.

“We will continue to support Islamic propagation in the State so as to ensure that true islamic ideals are taught,”he added.

He also assured the people of the State of his administration’s readiess to execute meaningful projects across the State.

He, therefore, appealed for more support to his administration in its quest to evenly transform the State.

The governor also called on the people especially Islamic scholars to continue to pray for Allah’s guide and protection at all times.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah happy Eid el fitr celebrations charged them to offer useful advice and suggestions on how to further develop the State.

According to the governor, the task of taking Sokoto State to greater heights is the responsibility of all and sundry.

“We will never falter and we will never waiver in diligently steering the ship of the state to the desired level of development,”Aliyu vowed.