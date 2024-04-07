Mismanagement of Public Funds: Governor Namadi suspend jigawa Commerce Commissioner

Governor Umar Namadi of jigawa state has suspended Alhaji Aminu Kanta as Honorable Commissioner Ministry of Commerce and member of the State Executive Council pending the Investigation into the Iftar feeding programme in Babura Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government Malam Bala Ibrahim.

The statement said the move was part of the government’s commitment to ensure financial accountability and prudent management of public funds.

According to the statement, the “Governor directed the issuance of suspension in a letter, conveyed by the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim .”

He said the Commissioner was suspended for an alleged involvement in mismanagement of iftar feeding programme fund in Babura Local Government Area.

The statement added that the suspension was with immediate effect.

Recalled that the State Executive Council (SEC) had approved the release of N2.8 billion for Ramadan Iftar feeding across the 27 local government areas of the state. READ ALSO Nigeria Remains Committed To Its Obligations: Says Minister Gwarzo Under the programme, 600 centers were created with minimum of two feeding points in every political ward, and some designated centres at every higher institutions in the state, while minimum of 300 people are fed daily at every center, which was expected to last throughout the Ramadan period.