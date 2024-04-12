Imo: Police Arrests 21 Year-old Notorious Armed Robber, Recover Ammunition In Alaba Market – Owerri

Operatives of Owerri Urban Divisional Headquarters through credible intelligence and painstaking investigative efforts have arrested a notorious armed robbery suspect, Izea John Chukwuebuka ‘m’, 23yrs of Asa Community Ohaji, while en route to perfect his criminal intentions at Alaba International Market, Owerri.



One Locally made pistol and two rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspect at the crime scene.

The suspect who was arrested in a well-coordinated operation with the local vigilantes on 9/04/2024, confessed to having robbed unsuspecting members of the public at Alaba International Market, Douglas Market, Tetlow, and other businesses areas in the State.

According to a press release signed by the Police public relations officer in Imo State, ASP Henry Okoye and made available to Impartial Observers on Friday, the robber admitted that he has a syndicate in Ama Hausa Market, that receives stolen items from him in exchange for monetary gains.

“Meanwhile, efforts are underway to apprehend his syndicates at large particularly the receivers of stolen items, sellers, and manufacturers of locally made guns. The suspect will be transferred to the State Headquarters for consolidation of the ongoing investigation and will certainly face prosecution upon completion of a thorough investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has reassured business owners and other residents in Imo State that the Command will continue to redouble its efforts in providing a safe and secure environment for socio-economic activities to thrive in the State. He affirmed that the Command is unrelenting in its commitment to clamp down on unrepentant criminal syndicates in the State.”