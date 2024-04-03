8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Search
Subscribe

One Year After, N36B Worth Ebonyi International Airport Yet To Begin Operation

S/East
Ebonyi Man Killed In Abuja After Being Accused Wrongly Of Stealing A Phone That Belongs To Girlfriend Of Vigilante Member
Ebonyi Man Killed In Abuja After Being Accused Wrongly Of Stealing A Phone That Belongs To Girlfriend Of Vigilante Member

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

One year after the commissioning of the Ebonyi International airport, Local airlines have boycotted the airport due to its defective runway.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi had mapped out 13.7 Billion Naira to repair the airport which reportedly gulped 36 Billion Naira, barely six months after his predecessor, David Umahi commissioned the Airport.

Recall that in April 2023, the Ebonyi airport was launched with two inaugural flights of Air Peace aircraft touching down on the runway of the airport.

The epoch-making event was well attended by top federal and state government officials as well as dignitaries across the country.

READ ALSO  Stakeholders Lament Poor Reading Culture in the Society, As US-based Doctor Donates 8,000 Books to Anambra State Library

However, a few months after the inauguration, reports had it that the Ebonyi airport runaway had developed problems.

The airport which has gulped over 40 Billion Naira of the state resources is yet to yield any revenue into the coffers of the state government which needs revenue to pursue its growth and development agenda.

Ebonyi State International Airport is an airport located in Onueke, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Nigeria, along the Abakaliki-Afikpo Expressway.

The airport is meant to service Ebonyi, Abia and Benue states.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Herdsmen Kidnap 2 Varsity Students In Taraba
Next article
Families Of Murdered Victims Denounce Claim Of Peace In Imo Oil Community
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Stakeholders Lament Poor Reading Culture in the Society, As US-based Doctor Donates 8,000 Books to Anambra State Library

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.