Eid-el-Fitr: Sen Katung urges unity of purpose to surmount Nigeria’s challenges

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Kaduna-South Senator, Bar. Sunday Marshal Katung has on Wednesday called for a sober reflection and unity of purpose to help surmount the nation’s myriads of challenges as Muslims marked their Sallah’s celebration.

Katung who stated this in his Sallah message and issued to newsmen in Kaduna, said that though the challenges confronting the country look intimidating, but he’s optimistic that with unity of purpose, the country will surmount its challenges.

According to him selfless sacrifice and communal love as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Ishmael, should guide us, as we submit ourselves to the Will of Allah.

” Let us continue to practice the lesson of tolerance, perseverance, and love for our neighbours that we learned during the Ramadan. Let us also learn to always follow the path of dialogue in resolving our differences rather than advocating for violence.

” We must all understand that our strength as a people revolves around our diversity. Hence, we must do all that we can to ensure that we manage this diversity to build a strong, economically viable, politically stable and prosperous Nigeria.

He reminded the muslim faithfuls to understand the essence of the celebration of Eid, which is about sacrifice, love, and hope for a peaceful coexistence in our dear Senatorial District, the State and the country in general.

” Ramadan is indeed, a month of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and devotion to Allah. It is considered the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, as it is believed that the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad, (peace be on to him) during this month.

” While wishing you all a happy festival, I again urge us to celebrate responsibly, in line with the general dictates of our faith and the spirit of the occasion.” He appealed.

