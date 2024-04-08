8.4 C
New York
Monday, April 8, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Ed-el-Fitr: Gov Bala Mohammed doles out clothes, other items to media groups 

N/East
Ed-el-Fitr: Gov Bala Mohammed doles out clothes, other items to media groups 
Ed-el-Fitr: Gov Bala Mohammed doles out clothes, other items to media groups 

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has distributed yards, rappers, and clothing materials to his media team and other groups ahead of Ed-el-Fitr (Sallah) celebrations.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Governor, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade. Muktar Gidado appreciated the governor for his kindness and love to the media people in the state.
Gidado, said the gesture was as a result of individuals respective roles, resilience and dedication towards rendering effective services to the Governor in terms of adequate reports on good works of the Governor across the state, which primarily focus on the transformation and development of Bauchi State.
The media aids used the opportunity and appealed to the various traditional and modern media outlets in the state to continue promoting lauderdable programmes and policies of the present administration of Governor Bala to achieve his vision and mission on #GreaterBauchi initiatives and ideologies.
He assured that the governor would continue to render his support to the overall growth of the media outlets across the state for effective and efficient services.
Our correspondent reports that the items were shared among various media group’s which includes; the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bauchi State Chapter, Social Media groups, Government House Press Crew, Deputy Governor’s Office, First Lady’s Office, Master of Ceremonies (MC), and Singers groups, among others.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
When The Commissioners Are Away, The Mice Play – The Avoidable Consequences of Vacuums in Leadership in Imo State Ministries
Next article
UBA Introduces First of its Kind Scan To Resolve Complaint Portal
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  18 deceased Journalists' families receive grains, cash donations from Kebbi NUJ

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.