Ed-el-Fitr: Gov Bala Mohammed doles out clothes, other items to media groups 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has distributed yards, rappers, and clothing materials to his media team and other groups ahead of Ed-el-Fitr (Sallah) celebrations.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Governor, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade. Muktar Gidado appreciated the governor for his kindness and love to the media people in the state.

Gidado, said the gesture was as a result of individuals respective roles, resilience and dedication towards rendering effective services to the Governor in terms of adequate reports on good works of the Governor across the state, which primarily focus on the transformation and development of Bauchi State.

The media aids used the opportunity and appealed to the various traditional and modern media outlets in the state to continue promoting lauderdable programmes and policies of the present administration of Governor Bala to achieve his vision and mission on #GreaterBauchi initiatives and ideologies.

He assured that the governor would continue to render his support to the overall growth of the media outlets across the state for effective and efficient services.

Our correspondent reports that the items were shared among various media group’s which includes; the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bauchi State Chapter, Social Media groups, Government House Press Crew, Deputy Governor’s Office, First Lady’s Office, Master of Ceremonies (MC), and Singers groups, among others.