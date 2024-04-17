8.4 C
Bauchi First Lady Salutes IGP'S Wife Over Empowerment of Police Widows

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

:Says Bauchi will support such initiative

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The first lady of Bauchi state, Hajiya Aisha Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on Tuesday applauded the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Mrs Elizabeth Kayode Egbetokun for her unwavering commitment towards supporting the widows of fallen heroes across the country.

The first lady in a keynote address at the empowerment of widows of police officers in Bauchi, observed that the empowerment programs being initiated by the IGP’s wife are a testament to her unwavering commitment to the well-being of widows of police officers.

Represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Hajiya Asmau Auwal Jatau, the first lady believed that through such programs, the beneficiaries will have access to skill acquisition, entrepreneurial training, and financial assistance to help them become self-reliant and thrive in their respective endeavors.

Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed commended the the wife of the Inspector General of Police for her foresight to provide the widows with the necessary resources and empowerment to ensure a brighter future for them and their families.

“I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the exceptional and compassionate wife of the Inspector General of Police, a daughter of the soil, Mrs. Elizabeth Kayode for today’s empowerment program. This empowerment will not only support them, but also uplift the entire community as it promotes self-sufficiency and economic growth.

“To all the widows present here today, we admire your resilience and strength in the face of adversity. It is your love, courage, and unwavering support that have enabled our police officers to fulfill their duties to protect and serve our society.”

The first lady therefore assured that the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed remains resolute in its support for initiatives that enhance the lives of women including the widows by providing them with opportunities for a better future.

On her part, the wife of the Inspector General of Police, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun explained that the empowerment of the widows of the police officers in Bauchi is to alleviate their sufferings and hardships.

The wife of the IGP assured that current leadership of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) at the national level will do everything possible to provide empowerment opportunities to members across the country for a better living.

